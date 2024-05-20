Hi-tech is Making its Home in Phoenix

With its year-round good weather, abundance of outdoor activities, and investment in a revitalized, walkable downtown corridor, Phoenix has already made itself known as a premier events destination. But the nation’s fifth largest city is also fast becoming a major player in the hi-tech and medical industries.

If tech meetings or events are coming up on your calendar, here’s why Phoenix deserves a look.

Rich with tech-industry intellectual capital

An ever-increasing number of technology, software, and electric vehicle manufacturers have set up shop in the Phoenix area. The city is home to ten Fortune 500 companies, including Avnet, Caravan, On Semiconductor, and Insight Enterprises. Taiwan Semiconductor has expanded into Phoenix with a chip fabrication plant, and companies like Netherlands-based ASM, Motorola, and Intel have invested in the area. Phoenix has even earned the nickname “Semiconductor Desert” because of its growth into a data-center development hub. These moves bring deep intellectual capital resources to support events.

Life Sciences are Thriving

Phoenix is rapidly making a name for itself as one of the top U.S. destinations for bioscience. Arizona State University home to a dynamic and growing medical community, thanks to the launch of the ASU School of Medicine and Advanced Medical Engineering. And with the Phoenix Bioscience Core—a 30-acre life sciences innovation district— located right next to the Phoenix Convention Center as well as all the amenities and accommodations of downtown—you’ll find all the pieces of the puzzle for your medical meeting or conference in one place.

Big events happen here

Cvent lists Phoenix in the top 10 of their Top 50 Meetings Destinations in North America rankings, and no wonder. More than $5 billion in recent investments in the downtown corridor and the convention center have allowed the city to graciously host events of all shapes and sizes. SEMICON West, one of the most important gatherings of talent in the semiconductor industry, is slated to be held at the Phoenix Convention Center in 2025, 2027, and 2029.