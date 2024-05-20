How CL24 Earned EIC Silver Sustainable Event Standard Certification

In April, PCMA Convening Leaders 2024 was awarded the Silver certification of the Events Industry Council’s (EIC) Sustainable Event Standard. The standard includes criteria in seven areas: organizational management; marketing, communication, and engagement; climate action; water management; materials and circularity; supply chain management; and social impact. For silver level, PCMA was able to demonstrate that Convening Leaders achieved 65 percent of the criteria, based on percentage of completion and on the maximum number of points for each specific sector.

“The EIC Certification process was for us twofold: It provided us with a framework to measure our event impact while guiding us to rethink how we plan and produce our work collectively,” said Carolina Goradesky, PCMA’s head of global sustainability. “Together with our partners, we defined and mapped all the sustainability initiatives, focusing to reduce resources, material use, and optimize waste management. Now we have a framework for improvement and aiming at Gold for CL25.”

For an inside look at how CL24 achieved silver, Convene asked Goradesky to walk us through highlights of the event’s “Sustainable Event Management Report,” prepared by sustainable solutions company Honeycomb Strategies. Honeycomb collaborated with PCMA to work with key vendor partners to collect sustainability metrics and qualitative information on impacts for CL24 Jan. 7-10, which attracted 4,136 in-person participants to the San Diego Convention Center (SDCC), and 949 professionals online.

Programming

Educational programming played a significant role in the sustainability approach PCMA took for the event. The content priority was to incorporate sustainability across a wide range of sessions, even when sustainability wasn’t the main content topic, according to Goradesky. “The goal was to elevate the dialogue, stimulate debates, and demonstrate that sustainability isn’t just a business choice, but an integral part of how the business events industry can operate,” she said.