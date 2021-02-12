Adelaide Convention Bureau hosts Destination South Australia

It was a much anticipated and important annual South Australian destination event business exchange for domestic business event planners and members of the Adelaide Convention Bureau (ACB). With a solid reputation for successful transactions, scoping and planning of business events, Destination South Australia attracted 110 delegates in total.

Adelaide is still the only Australian capital city with an end-to-end COVID SAFE health and safety plan for visitors, and the first to host a 2021 face-to-face national business planning exchange event. ACB Chief Executive Damien Kitto said, “We have some 110 delegates in total, with 27 event planners arriving in town, and 11 choosing a high-quality virtual experience which worked for them as a COVID interim, despite them of course preferring to be here to benefit from the face-to-face business exchange.

Destination South Australia proving that face to face business events + world class hospitality = 2021 business event reboot. @MeetinAustralia @TheAdelaideOval#DSA21 #BusinessEvents pic.twitter.com/on09jqNkpz — Adelaide Convention Bureau (@AdlConv) February 10, 2021

“There is excitement and encouragement at the ACB now we can get those one-on-one face-to-face business planning sessions back on our agenda so early in 2021, for 33 local exhibitor members in attendance,” he said.

Mr Kitto said bringing business events to a city demanded consistent and expert management that met the breadth of requirements delegates needed and demanded. “These events assist our economy, and we are pleased with our reputation of being a destination that delivers.”

ACB CE Damien Kitto says holding #DSA21 in ADL is a “ ‘no brainer ’. We can’t let COVID stop our planning and determination for a successful post COVID business event future in SA when we are such an economic growth driver” @marshall_steven @southaustralia @sagovau @TISouthAust pic.twitter.com/bjJkcgb2Sm — Adelaide Convention Bureau (@AdlConv) February 8, 2021

Karen Bolinger, Managing Director of PCMA Asia Pacific, said we need these events to happen to support our region.

“It’s a tremendous feat to organise and host delegates in a city, but the rewards are great. Adelaide is leading the charge, showcasing all they have to offer to the domestic planners. It’s a testament to the Asia Pacific region that we are able to safely host these events. Others won’t be far behind; I look forward to seeing more destinations hosting delegates again soon.”

