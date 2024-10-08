A Southern California Beach City with All the Amenities

The Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center has won “Best in the West” in the Stella Awards (voted on by the readers of Successful Meetings and Meetings & Conventions magazines) six years in a row, thanks in large part to its photo-worthy interiors, featuring sculpture installations and gorgeous public art murals, and social spaces reminiscent of hotel lounges. The campus boasts turnkey special event venues, with resources for planners that allow for a savings of up to $1,000,000 on costs for your event. These include the center’s expansive outdoor Terrace Plaza with its dancing water fountains; The Cove with its cool “street party” vibe with murals, lighting, and access for food trucks; and The Pacific Ballroom, one of SoCal’s hottest special event venues. Decorate from Long Beach’s huge collection of furnishings and decor, and utilize built-in production lighting and sound systems, saving significantly on rental and labor costs.