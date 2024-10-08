A Southern California Beach City with All the Amenities

Long Beach is your destination for spectacular events that impress and inspire attendees while offering a conveniently located Southern California destination with a laid back vibe. Along with San Diego and San Francisco, it is one of three major cities on California’s coast, with all the amenities and attractions of a culturally diverse beach city.
World Class Food Scene
With more than 125 restaurants and bars in an eight-block radius in Downtown Long Beach and eateries across the city offering cuisines from around the world, it’s a foodie paradise. Long Beach is home to artisanal coffee roasters and bakeries, more than a dozen breweries, and a vast array of casual and fine dining options, including a Michelin star restaurant, Heritage.
An Ideal SoCal Location
Long Beach makes a great homebase for making the most of a visit to Southern California. From here you are a short drive to popular attractions in Los Angeles and Hollywood and theme parks in Orange County. Plus, you can ride a ferry across the channel to Catalina Island for more adventures.
To get started with planning a meeting in Long Beach, California, go to visitlongbeach.com/meetings or send an email to Joseph Jenci, SVP of Sales and Administration, at [email protected].