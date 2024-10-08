A Southern California Beach City with All the Amenities

A Sponsored Message by Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau


Aerial view of the Long Beach skyline

Mix Business with Leisure in Long Beach, SoCal’s Laid Back Beach City

Long Beach is your destination for spectacular events that impress and inspire attendees while offering a conveniently located Southern California destination with a laid back vibe. Along with San Diego and San Francisco, it is one of three major cities on California’s coast, with all the amenities and attractions of a culturally diverse beach city.

World Class Food Scene

With more than 125 restaurants and bars in an eight-block radius in Downtown Long Beach and eateries across the city offering cuisines from around the world, it’s a foodie paradise. Long Beach is home to artisanal coffee roasters and bakeries, more than a dozen breweries, and a vast array of casual and fine dining options, including a Michelin star restaurant, Heritage.

An Ideal SoCal Location

Long Beach makes a great homebase for making the most of a visit to Southern California. From here you are a short drive to popular attractions in Los Angeles and Hollywood and theme parks in Orange County. Plus, you can ride a ferry across the channel to Catalina Island for more adventures.

To get started with planning a meeting in Long Beach, California, go to visitlongbeach.com/meetings or send an email to Joseph Jenci, SVP of Sales and Administration, at [email protected].

