News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
AI Assistants Are Blabbing Our Embarrassing Work Secrets
Corporate assistants have long been the keepers of company gossip and secrets. Now artificial intelligence is taking over some of their tasks, but, writes The Washington Post, it doesn’t share their sense of discretion, and rank-and-file employees are at risk of AI-powered tools recording and sharing damaging information during video calls.
6 Ways Managers Can Make Full-Time Return-to-Office a Win for Everyone
Forbes shares how managers can boost productivity, motivation, and team connection during a full-time return to the office with clear strategies and effective leadership. One idea: Elevate the in-office experience by creating exclusive learning opportunities, such as workshops, mentoring sessions, and guest speaker events.
What Kind of Music Makes You Most Productive at Work? Here’s What the Science Says.
A new study outlined by Fast Company examines the relationship between the type of beats you listen to and your productivity on certain tasks. If you need to focus on writing, for example, classical music may be your best bet. If you’re coding, rock music is a better option.
How to Work for a Boss Who Always Changes Their Mind
A leader who constantly changes their mind will often leave behind an emotional wake of resentment. While you can’t control your boss’s behavior, Harvard Business Review offers five strategies that can help you decrease the number of unwelcome pivots, including what kind of language to use when politely pushing back.