5 Lessons Learned From CES 2022

In an online roundtable discussion last week hosted by mdg, organizers of CES 2022 shared what worked, what didn’t, and what lessons they learned from planning and hosting the event during the worst of the Omicron outbreak.

Author: Michelle Russell

On Feb. 22, mdg hosted a virtual Executive Roundtable to explore the behind-the-scenes marketing and production for CES 2022, held in person Jan 7-10 — during the height of the Omicron outbreak — at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Kimberly Hardcastle-Geddes, mdg president and chief marketing strategist, moderated the roundtable conversation with CTA President and CEO President Gary Shapiro, SVP of Marketing and Communications Jean Foster, and CES EVP Karen Chupka. Shortly after the online session, (the recording can be accessed here), Hardcastle-Geddes provided the following highlights for participants, gleaned from the challenges CTA faced in the lead-up to and execution of the event: