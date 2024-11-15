4 Event Trends That Shine in Austin

Author: David McMillin

Staying ahead of the curve can feel challenging, but the right host destination can make it much easier. For planners looking ahead to their next meeting, here are four opportunities to consider to up-level their participants’ experience in Austin.

Trend No. 1: Thinking Beyond One Building

Instead of cramming all the action into one headquarter location, spread the meeting across multiple venues. That kind of experience — which mirrors the magic of SXSW — can help attendees feel and function at their best.

“The footprint here is not intimidating, and the layout offers what I call ‘sunshine breaks,’” said Lauren Kelly, general manager of Hello! Texas Destination Management. “It’s like a built-in wellness station that gives attendees a chance to recharge.”

Kelly also emphasizes that Austin’s hospitality community operates with a collaborative spirit that makes those campus-style experiences easy. As hotels have been preparing for the Austin Convention Center expansion project, they are working together to offer space combinations that can meet a group’s unique needs.





Trend No. 2: AI Everything

Planners who want to integrate AI into their next program can easily make it happen in Austin — without flying anyone in. Experts at the University of Texas at Austin have been conducting groundbreaking research in AI and robotics for the past 50 years, and the lessons they’ve uncovered can help groups understand how their professions will evolve as AI continues to mature.

The region, known as “Silicon Hills” is a longtime player in the tech and entrepreneurship space, with a wealth of resources that can elevate a meeting’s educational offerings. “I used to live in San Francisco, and now, I’m seeing everyone move here,” Kelly said. “Our resources are endless when it comes to cutting-edge technologies.”

Trend No. 3: Doing More With Less

Most planners have been tasked with doing more with less as businesses have tightened their belts. While Kelly says that some of her clients are “almost afraid to share their budgets” and worry that offering a number upfront will hinder creativity, her No. 1 piece of advice to planners is to share that figure early on in the process.

“Tell us what’s important to your organization, and tell us what you’re really excited about,” Kelly said. “Labor and delivery play a big role in your budget, and we can identify ways to condense the number of vendors to stretch your budget further.”

Trend No. 4: Making a Meaningful Impact

Research shows that more people are focused on finding an employer who will help them contribute to positive change, and that desire to make a difference carries over to meetings and events. In Austin, Kelly recommends organizing hands-on experiences, such as building instruments for lower-income families. “It’s a great team-building opportunity that helps prepare the next generation of musicians in the city,” Kelly said.

And if you want to make those sunshine breaks even brighter, welcome some four-legged friends to the program. Kelly says that she works with local shelters to plan puppy breaks. “Attendees get to play with puppies,” she said. “All the animals are up for adoption. Five dogs found new owners at one of our recent events.”

Those are just two examples of opportunities for meetings to leave a lasting legacy in the city. The team at Visit Austin has a deep understanding of initiatives that resonate with the community and can help your organization choose an experience that aligns with your mission.

Head to VisitAustin.org/Meet to learn more about how Austin can help you capitalize on the latest event trends.