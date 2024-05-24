SXSW’s Convention Center Challenge Will Inspire You to Host an Austin ‘Mini-Wide’ 

However, following 2025, SXSW will have to reinvent that core part of its event, as the Austin Convention Center will close until 2029 to undergo a major expansion and renovation. That means relocating several major components typically held at the center — what Michele Flores, chief logistics officer at SXSW, calls “the heart” of SXSW — to other venues.

It’s a challenge that Flores is excited about — her team successfully tested several ideas at SXSW 2024 — showing how it’s possible for groups of nearly any size to create their own “mini-wide” event, convention center or not, in Austin. At SXSW 2024, Flores and her team experimented with setting up satellite registration locations throughout downtown and closing down part of busy Congress Avenue, a popular artery in downtown, for red-carpet and other high-profile events to allow for more audience engagement and increased safety.

Flores sees Austin’s walkable and entertainment-packed downtown core as a key element of the SXSW experience, and to make that come alive her team counts on the continued participation and flexibility of the city, public entities like police and the parks department, as well as local businesses. “We’ve done activations all around the city, so we’re very used to going into a bar and taking that over,” or closing down a street, Flores said. “We know what it’s like to have sort of this campus style and decentralize everything, but still put on a cohesive experience in downtown.”