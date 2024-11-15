Nashville Offers Year-Round Appeal for Business Events

Author: Jessica Poitevien

Often recognized as one of the top destinations in the U.S., Nashville has won more than a dozen awards in 2024 for its culinary offerings, world-class airport, and lively holiday celebrations, among other attractions. So, planners can rest assured that their attendees will find their stay in Nashville memorable for both its business and leisure options — this city has year-round appeal with a wide array of attractions and experiences beyond the boardroom.

Spring and summer bring some of the biggest music festivals in the world, like Tin Pan South, Bonnaroo and CMA Fest, while fall and winter shine with festivities like the Country Music Association Awards and Dine Nashville, featuring a month of dining deals at the city’s top restaurants. Music City Walk of Fame induction ceremonies also occur throughout the year.

Planners whose groups aren’t meeting in Nashville during festival dates need not worry about finding exciting after-hours activities. Other only-in-Nashville experiences include Walk Eat Nashville food tours that go behind-the-scenes at some of the city’s best restaurants, and Liquor Lab classes, where world-class bartenders guide participants through creating the perfect cocktail. The Belle Meade Historic Site & Winery, on the site of an 1853 Greek Revival Mansion, offers a little history with a wine tasting and food pairings. For something really special, the Grand Ole Opry VIP Backstage Experience provides participants, among other highlights, with a private tour backstage and a visit with the artist before the show.

These options are in addition to seemingly endless possibilities for outdoor recreation that can be enjoyed all year thanks to Nashville’s temperate climate. Whether visitors explore Nashville by foot or on wheels, they’ll find a city full of beautiful parks and botanical gardens. It’s also an easy day trip away from mountain hikes, scenic waterfalls, natural swimming holes, and more.





Music, Museums, More

As a city built on creativity, Nashville can inspire planners and attendees at any kind of event. Music City may be known for its country music scene, but every musical genre can be appreciated in Nashville, whether at a museum or a lively bar. Nashville is home to more music museums than anywhere in the world, including the newly opened National Museum of African American Music, which highlights every category from rock and rap to gospel.

The city’s visual arts scene is equally impressive. Attendees can find inspiration in the halls of the Tennessee State Museum and Frist Art Museum or simply take a stroll around Nashville to admire dozens of murals and other forms of public art.

Nashville’s creativity also extends to its highly rated restaurants — from the casual barbecue joints and hot chicken spots to fine-dining and chef-driven establishments. With more than 200 new restaurants opening in the last two years, Nashville has an option for all tastebuds and budgets.

Top Convention Centers

Nashville’s top-notch infrastructure for business events and meetings is equal to its leisure experiences. For large-scale gatherings, planners can take their pick from two main convention centers: the resort setting of the Gaylord Opryland, complete with 2,800 guest rooms and 700,000-plus square feet of customizable event space; or the urban backdrop of the LEED Gold-certified Music City Center, which boasts 1.2 million square feet of public space and skyline views.

From an ever-growing hotel landscape, including several new and recently renovated luxury hotels, to its leisure activities and well-appointed venues, Nashville stands ready to host meetings both big and small.