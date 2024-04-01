Author: David McMillin

When prospective attendees are pondering whether to register for a conference, many of them are doing more than reviewing the educational session lineup — they’re also browsing the list of attractions and adventures they can add to their personal itineraries. That puts a lot of pressure on meeting planners to select a host destination that will make the decision to attend a no-brainer. Portland’s Pacific Northwest appeal offers tons of reasons for attendees to add an extra day or two to their stay, but we’ve narrowed them down to a solid three.

Sip in the Willamette Valley

Distance from Downtown Portland: 40 minutes

After tasting some of the local wines from the world-famous Willamette Valley at some of Portland’s urban wineries and foodie hotspots, attendees can go straight to the source for their next glass. More than 600 wineries stretch across the 100-mile-long valley, including six winemakers that landed on Wine Spectator’s most recent edition of the Top 100 Wines of the Year. There’s no need to worry about transportation either, thanks to a range of local tour operators who can transport groups from Portland for daily tastings.

For organizers looking to host retreats in wine country, guests can sip and stay at The Allison Inn & Spa — a 35-acre resort with 25,000 square feet of meeting space, including a Chef’s Garden tent and outdoor fire pit area perfect for raising a Pinot Noir toast.





Take in Stunning Columbia River Gorge Views

Distance from Downtown Portland: 40 minutes

With a spot in the Top 10 of The Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore rankings, Portland has a well-established reputation as a city where everyone can easily access the outdoors, and attendees can enjoy more rugged beauty in the nearby 80-mile-long Columbia Gorge. Home to more than 90 waterfalls including the stunning Multnomah Falls, the Gorge is an Instagrammable paradise. Pro tip: Head to the Crowne Point Vista House to experience a bird’s-eye view on top of a 733-foot cliff.

Getting there is easy, thanks to a range of shuttle services, and for attendees who want to get even closer to the Pacific Northwest stars, the Skamania Lodge offers tree house cabins that feel like an escape to childhood summer camp, along with a glamping experience that launches later this year featuring upscale safari tents complete with soaking tubs and private fire pits. The 175-acre property also boasts a rustic conference center ideal for board meetings.

Bask in Beach Town Charm

Distance from Downtown Portland: 90 minutes

Browse art galleries in Cannon Beach, visit a historic lighthouse in Newport (one of nine in the state), play 18 holes at the acclaimed Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, and explore more than 300 miles of rocky coastline — the Oregon Coast is lined with quaint towns along the Pacific where the crash of waves offers a calming soundtrack. Plenty of attendees will recognize the setting, too: The 1985 classic The Goonies was filmed in various cities along the coast. And if the timing is right, attendees will be lucky enough to see the twice-a-year migration of 20,000 gray whales.

It’s clear why attendees will have plenty of reasons to love Portland as their basecamp. Connect with Travel Portland to learn more.