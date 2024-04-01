Three Reasons Why More Big Conferences Are Choosing Tampa Bay

Author: David McMillin

Take one look at the convention calendar in Tampa Bay, and plenty of big names will stand out: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Society of American Gastrointestinal & Endoscopic Surgeons, and the Associated Builders and Contractors are just a few of the prominent groups that have selected Cigar City to host upcoming meetings and events over the next few years. As you consider the next place to take your attendees, here are three main reasons why Tampa Bay should be at the top of your list.

1. More waterfront spaces and hotel options for meetings.

Part of the appeal of Tampa Bay is continued investment in its convention infrastructure. The Tampa Convention Center recently completed a $38-million expansion that includes 18 new meeting rooms, all of which offer stunning floor-to-ceiling views of the Hillsborough River. As the bigger space allows for bigger groups, Tampa Bay’s hotel options are keeping pace, too, with more than 1,500 new rooms, including the Tampa EDITION, the JW Marriott Water Street, and a range of boutique and mid-tier properties to accommodate every price point.





2. More opportunities for attendees to enjoy time after the program.

While attendees might be in town for work, Tampa Bay knows how to play. Stroll the 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk, taste why the dining scene is turning heads at a MICHELIN -starred spot like Rocca, or hop the streetcar to Ybor City to discover one of Tampa Bay’s coolest neighborhoods. As more attendees consider merging a meeting with a vacation, Tampa Bay offers a mile-long list of reasons to come early and stay late for more fun.

3. An unwavering commitment to welcoming everyone.

Tampa Bay may be making plenty of headlines for what’s new and what’s next in the city, but there’s one piece of the destination that has always been part of its appeal: making every attendee feel welcome. With a range of sensory-friendly attractions and steps to educate destination partners through an accessibility playbook, a collection of TAG-approved hotels (accommodations rated as welcoming for LGBTQ+ guests by the Travel Advocacy Group, TAG) and efforts to support minority-owned businesses in the community, Tampa Bay shines as Florida’s most welcoming destination.