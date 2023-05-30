3 Historic Venues for Memorable Meetings in Worcester

The rich history of Worcester, Massachusetts, is evident in its many impressive historic venues. From a late 19th-century performance hall and icon of industrial history to a stately art museum exhibiting more than 38,000 pieces, the options for event planners are wide-ranging. Here are three of the best historic facilities for business meetings in this city dubbed the Heart of the Commonwealth:

Celebrate an Icon of Industry at Mechanics Hall

Constructed in the 1850s by Worcester’s Mechanics Association, historic Mechanics Hall presents a compelling choice for event planners looking to inspire teams. This impressive Revival-style performance and meeting facility holds a prominent place in the city’s heritage and is a testament to its industrial legacy. The hall’s central downtown location ensures easy access, while its spacious interior provides ample room for events.

Take in Artistic Brilliance at Worcester Art Museum

The world-renowned Worcester Art Museum, founded in 1896, holds a collection spanning 51 centuries of art. The museum’s inspiring facilities and series of historical expansions presents an architectural masterpiece in the building itself, sure to inspire event attendees. The facility’s versatile meeting spaces and available services ensure a seamless and comfortable experience for teams of any size.

Stimulate Conversation at Worcester Historical Museum

Event attendees will love Worcester Historical Museum’s captivating environment, which sets the stage for exceptional meetings. Combining historical charm with modern amenities, this venue provides a perfect blend of sophistication and functionality. The museum’s rich collection of artifacts and exhibits creates an inspiring backdrop that fosters creativity and stimulates conversation. With well-appointed meeting spaces, professional staff, and regular event services partners, the museum offers an unparalleled setting for productive sessions.

