Create A Seamless Meeting Experience at Ocean Casino Resort

The award-winning Ocean Casino Resort occupies a unique space on the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. Set on more than 20 beachfront acres, the AAA Four-Diamond resort is the tallest building in Atlantic City, and the floor-to-ceiling windows in every single guest room sure make the most of the incredible ocean and skyline views.

But besides the fun and beautiful seaside setting, bringing your event to Ocean Casino Resort allows you to give your attendees a seamless meeting experience. Featuring more than 160,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space, 20-plus dining concepts, 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment, the tranquil Exhale Spa + Bathhouse and the world’s largest indoor TopGolf Swing Suite, attendees can easily move from meetings to post-session fun and back again all under one roof.

This summer, Ocean Casino Resort celebrates its fifth birthday, meaning there are plenty of exciting things in store. More than 300 rooms are being enhanced, including two state-of-the-art multi-floor residences along with a helipad for VIPs. And the Resort’s dedication to supporting local businesses and bringing guests the best experiences possible can be seen in the continued evolution of its best-in-class amenities. Adding to the Resort’s already impressive culinary and retail offerings, Bottled – an elevated wine and spirit outlet – will double as a pop-up shop during the festivities, presenting bespoke goods from local vendors such as Jetty Ink and Candler By Ryan Porter as well as offerings from homegrown favorites like Sea Isle Spiked Ice Tea and Little Water Distillery.

The Seed: A Living Beer Project, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and the Atlantic City Arts Foundation are also collaborating on a number of exiting birthday events happening throughout the summer. If you’re thinking of adding some local flavor to your own event, these close connections and collaborative spirit will make that a breeze.

Ready to take your event to the next level? Ocean Casino Resort is a sure bet. Let the expert team at the property help you bring your vision to life.