Young Event Pros: What I Like Best About My Job

“The thing I like most about my job is the people. I’ve had the opportunity to work with and learn from so many amazing people in this industry. Each event comes with its own challenges, and each person comes with their own unique personality. Finding new ways to connect with and build a rapport with clients is exciting and refreshing each time. The team of people I work with are also exceptional; they make going to work every day easy. We have such strong team members who truly care about each other and the events taking place in the facility. I feel extremely fortunate to work in this industry and to have been able to create such meaningful connections with so many amazing people.”

— Heather VanderVoet, senior coordinator, event services, Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen’s