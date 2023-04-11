What’s New In Omaha for 2023

Omaha’s Old Market, Capitol and Blackstone Entertainment Districts are great spots to spend time while in town for a meeting with their restaurants, galleries, cafes, bars, and unique venues. But as the $8 billion transformation of Omaha continues to evolve, new opportunities for entertainment abound. Wow your meeting attendees with all that’s new in Omaha. The first of The RiverFront Parks opened last year with Gene Leahy Mall. This addition to the downtown landscape means there’s more fun between meeting sessions, with its pop-up yoga and art workshop events and more.

In 2023, anticipate the big reveal of the final two parks: Heartland of America Park, with its views of the Missouri River, and the Skate Ribbon for ice or roller skating, lakeside amphitheater, and Farnam Pier; and Lewis and Clark Landing, sure to impress with its sandy beach with firepits, volleyball courts and large prairie garden.

Then there’s the Kiewit Luminarium, where you’ll find all things science, technology, engineering, and math, with 100 interactive exhibits at the museum. For a great night on the town, your guests can catch concerts and special events at Steelhouse Omaha. The new music venue can accommodate audiences of 1,500 – 3,000.

If you’re attending EduCon, visit the Omaha team to hear more about the city’s latest enhancements. Not only will you get the inside scoop, but the team will be giving away a registration and air gift card to San Diego for PCMA Convening Leaders in January.

