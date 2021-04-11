What Would Gen Z Change About Events?

If Gen Zers — aged 25 and under — could change something about the business event(s) they’ve been to in the past, what would it be? If you said better entertainment or better speakers, you’re partially right. But the vast majority — 69 percent — of 560 survey participants to a recent PCMA survey, conducted by JUV Consulting and sponsored by the PCMA Foundation, would like to see more engaging activities. And that’s followed by more inclusive events, chosen by 39 percent of survey participants.

When asked what she interprets “more inclusive events” to mean, JUV Managing Partner Gretta Kissell said, “One thing that I really love about Gen Z is that we’re pushing for all aspects of that word to be included. Inclusion means everything from people with different sexualities, religions, and race, to different experiences growing up. A key part of that, that maybe isn’t always considered within inclusion at these types of events, is making sure that that also means young people who, within the business world, are going to have a very different perspective if they are a couple of years — versus 20 years — into a career.”

The PCMA survey was sent via text and email in late fall of 2020 to “The Receipt,” JUV’s network of 4,500 individuals from around the globe (29 percent of the network is non-U.S. based). These are Gen Z members “who not only help with our research, but also are part of our larger community that we engage with to provide them with different opportunities,” Kissell said. Some of JUV’s network members are in high school, “with a decent amount in college and some that are on the older end of Gen Z,” she added, “who have graduated and have a couple of years in the workforce.” And some, like Kissell herself, are on gap year.