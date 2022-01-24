Webinar: Unique Venues in Japan that Captivate and Inspire

You’ve heard of big-name cities like Tokyo and Osaka, but have you considered other wonderfully unique destinations for conventions in Japan? Join us for a peek into why these destinations and venues inspire creativity and innovation. 

Learner Outcomes:

  • The audience will see examples of how JNTO and DMCs can support and facilitate their conventions in Japan
  • The audience will see from case studies what makes Japan and unique and unforgettable destination for conventions

  • Duration: 00:39:22
  • Date: 01/20/2022
