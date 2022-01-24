Webinar: Unique Venues in Japan that Captivate and Inspire

You’ve heard of big-name cities like Tokyo and Osaka, but have you considered other wonderfully unique destinations for conventions in Japan? Join us for a peek into why these destinations and venues inspire creativity and innovation.

Learner Outcomes:

The audience will see examples of how JNTO and DMCs can support and facilitate their conventions in Japan

The audience will see from case studies what makes Japan and unique and unforgettable destination for conventions

