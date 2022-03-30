Join Destination Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the NBA , and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a webinar, “The Making of the NBA All-Star 2022,” on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. ET. This panel discussion will explore the planning process, pandemic-related considerations, and successes of the NBA All-Star 2022 event, which took place in Cleveland in February.

Learner Outcomes:

Attendees will hear from their industry peers on the successes and challenges faced when planning a large, indoor, international event during a global pandemic.

Attendees will learn about what creative ideas the organizations deployed to engage event attendees and partners.

