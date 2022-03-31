News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Ancient Guide for Uncertain Times

For many people, the world is in a state of upheaval that can feel difficult to cope with, but can the teachings of Stoicism — founded by the philosopher Zeno in Athens during the upheaval, crises, and violence of 4th-century BC — help in these troubling times? Whether it’s war or a pandemic, our health or finances, no matter how challenging our lives might feel, the Stoics tell us, we still can thrive. Amanda Ruggeri for BBC highlights some of the main takeaways the Stoics can offer for uncertain times.