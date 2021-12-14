Webinar: Safe ways to connect Post the Pandemic: Explore the Jewel of the Gulf: The Sultanate of Oman

The MICE industry in the Sultanate implements the best practices for holding safe ways to connect where you and your attendees can explore the heritage, culture and scenic beauty. Discover the practical steps on how you can restart events in a safe environment that won’t hinder the natural beauty of this Lonely Planet top 10 must visit destinations for 2022.

Learner Outcomes:

10 practical steps for planning your event in Oman

Understand what it means to organize a conference in The Sultanate of Oman, considering all the covid-19 measures and restrictions.

Recognizing the importance of establishing global protocols focusing on health and hygiene to maintain the local, regional, and international levels.

Live panel discussion moderated by Ms. Jaimé Bennett, PCMA Regional Director EMEA

