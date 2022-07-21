Jaimé Bennett, PCMA’s regional director of EMEA, was taken on a tour of small businesses during her first site visit in Vienna earlier this year. The goal was to find places that Convening EMEA event professional participants could explore as offsite visits during the conference, Sept. 28-30, that reflect the host city’s “quirky” and inventive nature, Bennett said.

One of the stops was at Vollpension, a café with the unique mission of helping elderly residents augment their pensions — and enrich their social lives — by baking. Bennett’s colleagues at Vienna Tourism proposed that a Convening EMEA group of about 20 could tour the kitchen where the omas and opas (grannies and grandpas) bake and serve customers of all ages, getting a better sense of the Vollpension model of bringing the generations together.

“I loved the whole concept,” Bennett said, especially the fact it gave retired pensioners a new purpose and contributed to the local economy. But, she decided on the spot, it would be an “injustice” to share it with only 20 Convening EMEA participants.

So Vollpension, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in September, will be baked into the full Convening EMEA program with a session featuring the nonprofit’s cofounder David Haller (whose responsibilities, roughly translated from German, include baking courses, partnerships, and taking care of the grannies). Vollpension will also occupy space at Messe Wein Exhibition & Congress Center along the “Mall” — where Convening EMEA’s main networking, catering, and partner activations will take place — with a mini-café equipped with grannies and grandads serving the Viennese specialty Buchteln (yeasted sweet rolls filled with apricot jam).

Vollpension ticks a few boxes for Bennett, who aims to “create a multigenerational ecosystem from students to the C-suite” at the event — last year’s Convening EMEA featured a nine-year-old speaker. “Coupled with our global vision, there were so many alignments with Vollpension,” she said, including the importance of legacy and CSR for associations, corporates, and for cities hosting events. Their story, she said, seemed an “exceptional opportunity for others to learn from.”

To learn more about the enterprise, Convene chatted via Zoom with Haller, who logged in from Vollpension’s baking studio in Vienna’s 6th district. During the pandemic, he shared, Vollpension went online with baking courses and on-demand videos of grannies sharing their baking tips in the kitchen. The baking studio now hosts in-person baking courses, and when we spoke, members of the Austrian Tourism Board were in the midst of sampling the end products of their lesson.

Here are highlights of our conversation.

How did the idea of Vollpension come about?

Well, where do you get the best cake? You don’t get it at Sacher or Demel [two cafés in Vienna]. You get it at your grandma’s place, because she does it with her old recipe and with her love and storytelling all around it. So that’s one core of Vollpension. The other core is there’s no space in urban places where young and old come together. Everybody does their own thing, but there’s no interaction. So, the Vollpension is a place where the generations come together. We want to destroy all the stereotypes there are and show that generations can work together and of course, you get the best cake at grandma’s. The word “Vollpension” means, if you translate it directly, all inclusive. When you book a room in a hotel and you take vollpension, it means it’s all inclusive, so you get everything. It fits perfectly because the word “voll” means full and “pension” is retirement. All the grannies and grandpas who work at our place are fully in their [government] pension, so Vollpension. When you come to your grandma’s, you don’t say, “Well, I’d like to have this or that.” You just sit down and then she goes all in and gives you everything. It’s the best word that we could have come up with.

How has this initiative evolved over the past 10 years?

We [Haller and three other social entrepreneurs] had this idea and it was during the Vienna Design Week. We had the chance to do it as a pop-up for 10 days and it went so well that we did it again one year later in 2013 as a pop-up, and then people started to make groups on Facebook, asking, “Where, when is the next Vollpension happening? We need you. Can we come? You have to go on with it.” We did a little tour in Austria with the Viennese Tourism Board. We went to four bigger cities. After that, we thought to ourselves, “Well, we need a home base.” We looked for a place and we found it in Vienna’s 4th district. We rebuilt it and we opened in June 2015 the first real Vollpension.

That was also a big switch for us because till then, it was still an idea, an association, that little thing, and then it got serious and we incorporated. From then on, we made a lot of mistakes and we learned by doing. Because all of the people who are in the core and who ignited everything 10 years ago were not from the restaurant business. We come from the social business or from marketing. We had that nice idea. We learned from scratch.

For me, for example, I have a very strong connection to my grandmother. When it comes to commitment and devotion, I’m probably the only person [you know] who has grandma tattooed on my arm [shows me his tattoo].

It was tough the last 10 years, but we always stuck to the idea because it was so close to our hearts and it was so obvious and such a nice thing to do.