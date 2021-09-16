Vaccine Spotlight Webinar: Insights from the Event Industry

Now that we’ve heard about the science from Dr. Patel, let’s look at how our industry has been directly affected. We have brought together a panel of industry experts to discuss the different ways COVID has impacted themselves and their teams. The panel will discuss their own journeys since March 2020, and how they intend to move forward, including vaccination requirements, as the uncertainty of the future in the meetings and events industry continues.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor. Information Duration: 00:59:29

Date: 09/16/2021

Speakers: CMP Certification EIC Status: Submitted

CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design

Clock Hours: 1.0