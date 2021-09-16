News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Fix Your Job So That You Love It, in Three Steps
Our job happiness hinges on three things: control over our lives, positive daily connections, and joy and meaning in how we spend our waking time (half of which is at work, for most people). CNN has three ways for you to get closer to those ends.
The Power of No: How to Build Strong, Healthy Boundaries
When we find it difficult to say turn down requests made of us at work or in our personal lives, our responsibilities can quickly become overwhelming. For good mental health, writes author Eleanor Morgan for The Guardian, it pays to focus on our own needs and capabilities.
How Narcissists Climb the Career Ladder Quickly
Does the ambition and hubris associated with narcissism help someone to be promoted, so that they are more likely to reach the top than the average person? Or are narcissistic leaders a toxic, but rather uncommon, phenomenon in the typical workplace? A new paper by Italian researchers, reported on by BBC, attempts to answer those questions — and their findings have some serious implications for the ways that companies select and reward their employees.
Humility Is an Undersung Leadership Skill. These 2 Interview Questions Screen for It.
When interviewing candidates, Wharton professor and bestselling author Adam Grant advises in Inc., listen carefully to their answers to these two questions to figure out if they are truly team players. One hint: Pay attention to their pronouns.