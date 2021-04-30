UNLV’s Harrah College of Hospitality and U.S. Travel Conduct Post COVID-19 Visitors Survey

The UNLV William F Harrah College of Hospitality, in partnership with US Travel Association, is conducting an important study to identify what measures hotels, convention centers, and sporting venues need to take in order for guests to feel safe and comfortable to resume travel for meetings, events, and entertainment. As a person who books meetings, events, conventions, and the like, this is your chance to help determine what hospitality operators need to do to keep your customers safe and earn your business in a post-pandemic environment. The study does not focus solely on Las Vegas, but rather on all destinations.

The study should take no more than 15 minutes to complete. Your responses are completely anonymous, as any identifying information (e.g., your email address) will be removed prior to the data being forwarded to the UNLV research team.

If you would like to receive a one-page summary of the results, you can email Stowe Shoemaker PhD, Dean UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality, at stowe.shoemaker@unlv.edu.

The research has received approval from the Institutional Research Board at UNLV, which must approve all external research. As you begin the survey, there will be a one-page document you will need to read and agree to prior to completing the survey.