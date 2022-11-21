While the worst of the pandemic may be behind us, one event organizer sees the fallout as affecting business events into the “near future,” and is preparing for more uncertainty.

Several times a year, members of PTTOW! — an invite-only community of 325 CEOs, CMOs, entertainment executives, celebrities, and sports stars — gather for events that are created by an in-house team led by Kathlene Stakely, vice president of events and operations. Those high-end members almost had to meet without chairs at a recent event, a situation that, after two-plus years of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Stakely and her team take in their stride.

“As planners, we have things happen during our events all the time. … You have to be limber on your feet to pivot,” Stakely told Convene. For the event, the supplier building a tent structure for an outdoor general session was unable to provide the labor to get the furniture and other specialty-room setups to the venue. “They told us we had to find our own labor and rental trucks to pick up the furniture, set it up, then strike it and take it back to their warehouse,” Stakely said. After several failed attempts, Stakely and her team found a vendor, but “at a hefty price,” Stakely said — 35 percent more than her budget.

Ballooning expenses and supply-chain issues — including labor shortages— are her team’s biggest struggles post-pandemic, Stakely said. With a potential recession looming, those problems could vex event organizers for the near future.

For Stakely and her team, staying under last year’s budgets for events this year has been a particularly daunting task. The annual PTTOW! Summit is known for over-the-top performances and unusual experiences. At this year’s Summit, held June 7-8 at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California, attendees were treated to what The New York Times has called the “innovative circus performance” of the artist collective Quixotic and go-kart racing at RSF Kart Club, a members-only racetrack in Rancho Santa Fe, among other activities.

When Stakely presents a budget that’s 30 percent more than the previous year to her bosses, she has to explain her team isn’t doing anything different, but the reality is that prices are rising across the board. “It’s just not possible to keep costs down without affecting your [attendee] experience,” she said.

She gets approval about 80 percent of the time, she said, “as long as I can show that our members … will notice that something is different [if they skimp]. We will generally not do anything that affects our end-user experience.”

It appears the worst of the pandemic is behind us, but despite that, Stakely and her team still are applying all the information and practices they learned during the crisis — like favoring outdoor events — to their planning for future events.

“I would definitely say I’ve approached uncertainty with an open mind,” she said. “When it came to the pandemic, we did not know what was coming next. We didn’t know if any of us would still have jobs.” She said she tried to “go with the flow and be open to whatever was going to happen,” reminding herself that there are certain things you can control and certain things you can’t and to consciously let go of what was beyond her control.

That’s not easy for planners, she acknowledged. “I love a roadmap, that is why I’m a planner for a living. Yeah, uncertainty is troubling, but you just find ways to adapt.”

