What’s New in Travel, Food and Beverage

Author: Convene Editors       

What food trends and stories should event planners have on their radar? Convene provides a weekly roundup of what’s making news in the F&B and business travel worlds.

Coffee That’s Good to the Last Bite

As it seeks to combat waste, Air New Zealand is testing edible coffee cups. Read more at bbc.com.

Where Did Everybody Go?

Google just released its “Year in Search 2019,” highlighting the 10 top travel destination trends based on U.S. searches. CNBC has the details.

Is Healthy Chocolate and Protein-Packed Coffee on the Way in 2020?

A nutritionist went on a trend-spotting expedition to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo. She shares what she found in U.S. News and World Report.

The Best Inflight Food

Charles Platkin of the Hunter College New York City Food Policy Center releases his annual ranking of the healthiest meals and snacks on North American airlines. The Daily Mail reports on who made the list.

 

December 18, 2019
Subscribe

Recent Posts