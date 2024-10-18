Top Four Reasons to Meet in Davis County

There’s nothing like the ideal place to distinguish your meeting or event. Consider Davis County, Utah for its variety, convenience and affordability. Here are the top reasons to choose Davis County.

Engaging event spaces

When it’s time to step away from the convention center, Davis County has several settings to hold festivities to dazzle your meeting attendees like The Coop, walking distance from the convention center. Or find an unforgettable unique space like the Aerospace Museum, Bountiful Davis Art Center, or Hank’s Garage.

Put fun on the agenda

Down time between meetings can be filled with fun at Lagoon Amusement Park or exploration of Antelope Island State Park, for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. For shopping and dining, Station Park has more than 150 stores and 25 restaurants. Head out to one of nine public courses or get a cultural fix at one of our museums or theaters.

Affordability without compromise

Who isn’t watching the bottom line these days? Davis County checks the affordability box without sacrificing quality. You can enjoy accommodations, venues, and activities that are budget friendly.

Move around easily

Another Davis County plus is its accessibility. The Salt Lake International Airport is 10-30 minutes away anywhere in Davis County. Getting around effortlessly whether you’re traveling from city to city or around town, with options like the FrontRunner, or the Midtown Trolley, which offers free rides around Layton and Clearfield to restaurants, hotels and other sites.