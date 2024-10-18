Oak View Group-Managed Venues: Where Big Things Happen

When planning a meeting or event, location is just one piece of the puzzle. Finding the right venue, with the right team of thinkers, builders, and innovators behind it, can make all the difference. Oak View Group has recently expanded its portfolio—welcoming Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center, the Rhode Island Convention Center, and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex—for a total of more than 300 extraordinary venues around the globe.

A consistent award-winner in service, operations, and sustainability, OVG entered a strategic partnership this year with Events Industry Council (EIC) to certify its entire portfolio according to sustainable events standards. Whatever your meeting goals, OVG is ready to work hard with its people and partners to get you there.