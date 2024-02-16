Top 5 Reasons to Meet in Louisville

Louisville’s unique brand of Southern hospitality will make your next meeting memorable. Here’s some of what you’ll find.
Bourbon City
In Louisville, known as Bourbon City, there are more than a dozen bourbon distillery experiences, some of which are within walking distance of the downtown convention center. Don’t forget the Urban Bourbon Trail, a curated collection of bars and restaurants offering specialty cocktails and bourbon-infused cuisine.
Convention Centers
There are many venues for planning your next meeting in Louisville, including two convention centers. In the heart of downtown is the GBAC-accredited and LEED Silver-certified Kentucky International Convention Center, which is close to iconic attractions and recently underwent a $207 million renovation and expansion. The Kentucky Exposition Center, close to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, has more than 1 million square feet of indoor space.
Iconic Attractions
Near the Kentucky Exposition Center and the airport is the world-famous Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby. There are many other cultural and entertainment venues, including Museum Row downtown, which features the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Muhammad Ali Center, and the Frazier History Museum and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center, along with the new Derby City Gaming, a 43,000-square-foot sports betting and entertainment venue.
Cuisine Scene
Louisville boasts a vibrant dining scene, including 130 restaurants in the walkable downtown area alone. Last year, Louisville landed on Travel + Leisure’s list of “The Best Food Cities in the U.S.” You can add a taste of local flavor to your events through iconic Kentucky traditions like the Mint Julep and Old Fashioned, the Hot Brown and bourbon-infused cuisine.
Easy Access
Your meeting attendees will have no problem traveling to Louisville. More than half of the U.S. population is within a day’s drive. Or, they can fly into Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, where $5 million worth of upgrades are underway. The airport has 76 daily flights in and out of the city and serves nearly 40 nonstop destinations. Once guests arrive by plane, our downtown area is just 7 miles away.