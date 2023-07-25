Top 5 Reasons to Meet in Greater Palm Springs

The beauty of Greater Palm Springs is legendary. This Southern California oasis entices visitors with mountain vistas, swaying palm trees, and more than 300 days of sunshine each year. In addition to stunning scenery, here are five more reasons to plan your next meeting in Greater Palm Springs.
1. It’s Easier Than Ever to Get Here
The ever-growing air service at the stress-free Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) includes 30-plus nonstop flights and connections to more than 500 destinations worldwide. On Dec. 14, a new nonstop route from Palm Springs to New York-JFK debuts on Alaska Airlines.
2. There’s Alaways Something New to Experience
In addition to its scenic golf resorts, exciting new venues and attractions continue to open in Greater Palm Springs, like the 11,000-seat Acrisure Arena—home to the Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey team as well as concerts and live events—and the Spa at Séc-he in downtown Palm Springs, where attendees can experience the healing power of the ancient Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring.
3. You Can Book Unique Team-Building Outings
Group members can take an exhilarating spin around the track at the BMW Performance Center; try their hand at golf cart polo at the Empire Polo Club; or get up close to wild animals at The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens, where a grand event space overlooking a new lion habitat is in the works.
4. The Hotels Keep Getting Better
The luxurious 168-room Thompson Palm Springs will open in downtown Palm Springs late this year. Meanwhile, the Miramonte Resort & Spa is being transformed into the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa, and a $70 million renovation is taking place at the historic La Quinta Resort & Club.
5. There’s Something for Everyone
You’ll find just the right property to host every size and type of event, from the 261,000-square-foot Palm Springs Convention Center to one of the area’s iconic and historic midcentury modern homes—such as Frank Sinatra’s former estate.
To learn more about booking your next can’t-miss event in Greater Palm Springs, go to www.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com/meetings.