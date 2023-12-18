The Most Unique Meeting Experience? Only in LA.

Los Angeles isn’t just the city of dreams— it’s also known as the Capital of Creativity. Consistently one of the top destinations in the country for meetings and conventions because of its unique venues, unrivaled connectivity, and rich local talent pool—Los Angeles also offers a diversity of neighborhoods, local culture, dining, entertainment, and accommodation options that mean you never have to plan the same experience twice.

Entice them with the venue

Yes, the LEED-certified, 800,000 square foot Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) offers is one of the most technologically advanced meeting centers in the world, offering state of the art facilities and an expansive campus including 12 hotels within walking distance—but that’s only the beginning.

The city offers unconventional venues that you won’t find anywhere else. Host a gathering at a Hollywood production studio, perhaps; at an art-deco theater or an outdoor stage tucked in the Hollywood Hills; at a museum (LA has more museums and theaters than any other US city); or on the city’s 100-acre live entertainment campus; to name just a few possibilities.

Your work is done when it comes to appealing to attendees—face it, you’ll have them at 300 days of sun a year. But you’ll also find teambuilding activities—from thrilling to relaxing—for every kind of group.

Dive into the local talent pool

LA is known for leading entertainment companies, of course, but major players in the sports, medical, technology, aerospace, and fashion industries also make their home here. That means there are rich local resources and expert knowledge you can tap into to bring the top speakers, seminars, and more to your events.

Get connected

It’s easy to get here and get around: LA is within driving distance of major cities including San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Francisco. LAX, one of the country’s largest airports, is just 16 miles from the middle of LA, and reachable for via free Metro connection. The city is continually investing in the public transport system—including a regional connector transit project in the works—to make your attendees’ outings across the metro area a breeze.

To plan your next meeting like you only can in LA, visit us here.