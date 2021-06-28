Through COVID-19 and beyond: STB, PCMA and UFI launch white paper to reimagine the future of business events

Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) and UFI (The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry) have partnered to launch a whitepaper titled “Reimagining Business Events –Through COVID-19 and Beyond”.

Launched at the first hybrid Singapore MICE Forum x IBTM Wired at Marina Bay Sands on 28 June 2021, the white paper is the first such collaboration between a destination and leading associations representing the exhibitions, conventions and meetings industry. It takes stock of how various sectors within the industry have transformed in response to COVID-19, and consolidates ideas from around the world to help business event organisers rethink their offerings and operations.

Click here to read the full whitepaper: “Reimagining Business Events –Through COVID-19 and Beyond”.