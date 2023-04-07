SocialOffset: An Alternative to Destination Boycotts

L’Italien said that they are busy collecting examples of other events that have offered SocialOffset as an option for attendees. “A lot of organizations are nervous about the way to approach these things, and it’s very nuanced, depending on the industry, depending on the type of meeting that’s being held,” she said, “and the people who will attend.” Sharing how other groups have used SocialOffset can help allay organizations’ concerns and give them ideas for their own events, she added.

“We’ve identified our key focuses for this year: racial justice, reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ equality, environmental sustainability, housing security, and hunger relief,” Surmont said. “The intention is that we will relook at those every year and adjust as needed. We work with organizers to understand which of the causes resonate with them and identify and vet the local charities.” Surmont said their No. 1 piece of vetting criteria is that it is a local organization. “This is really based on making local impact because that’s where the offset comes in,” she said. “So you’ll see Planned Parenthood on our website, but it’s the local chapters that are getting those donations as opposed to the national chapters.”

‘Bring Your Ball’

“I am always very energized when I think about the issues that we’re focused on because by and large, I think of them as equity issues,” Payne said. “These issues really resonate as equity issues that have specific regulatory implications right now. It makes them really timely. I think it’s also important to think about things that we might not be thinking about today, but that could be true tomorrow because these kinds of issues can move very quickly. And so getting ahead of that and living our values all the time [while] being able to travel, support live events broadly, support our industries, our professions, and our associations directly without threatening boycott, without weaponizing that travel. Rather than take our ball and go home,” she said, SocialOffset enables participants to “bring your ball and stir it up right there on the ground with the people who need our support. We know that financially is where a lot of balls get dropped. The people doing the work need money to do the work.”

A lot of these organizations are so small that they can’t track the dollars that go to them, Surmont has found. Since event organizers want to see what kind of collective impact they’ve made, having attendees donate via the SocialOffset website means that’s “all taken care of for them. We vet the charities, we build a webpage, it’s plug and play, ready to go,” Surmont said. At the end of their event, organizers can get a report that shows the total amount of donations made by attendees, while the individual donors and how much they contributed remain anonymous. One hundred percent of the individual donations go to the local charities selected by the event organizers.

“SocialOffset presents the choice to do something as opposed to doing nothing at all,” Surmont said. Now more than ever, Gerstmann said, “it is important that we keep coming together, we keep meeting, and we don’t let politics stand in the way of us realizing our association missions. SocialOffset gives everyone the option to put a little good in the world and feel confident in their choice to participate in the event.”