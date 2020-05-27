Report Measures the Productivity Impact of Remote Work

Author: Michelle Russell

Scores of employees have been forced to work from home during COVID-19, many juggling childcare and other responsibilities. Has that negatively affected their productivity? Not in the least, if you go by “The Real Productivity Impact of Remote Work,” a recent report by Valoir. The business and tech research company surveyed 327 people, mainly in North America, who said there has only been a 1-percent negative impact on their productivity since they started to work remotely.

Those working from home with children are 2 percent less productive, and — although it may seem counterintuitive — those working without other adults or children in the home reported the highest decrease in productivity, at 3 percent. According to Valoir, those working alone account for nearly 40 percent of the work-at-home population, with 28 percent working in a home with children, and 46 percent working in a home with other adults.

Respondents to the survey, which included 20 in-depth interviews, said their average workday is nearly 10 hours, with a start time of 8:15 a.m. and end time of 6 p.m.

Their biggest distraction, taking up around two hours a day on average, they said, is social media.

Most respondents gave their employers a good grade when it came to supporting remote work, and four out of 10 said they would prefer to move to full-time remote work after stay-at-home rules have been lifted.

And while we are in the midst of a health crisis, more than one-third of respondents said they were more worried about their job security than the health threat COVID-19 posed to them or their families — 27 percent vs. 22 percent, respectively.

The report’s summary highlighted the need for employers to provide more clearly defined processes and workflows “so they can be accomplished without an in-office culture and enabling employees to be engaged and committed to their work without in-person human reinforcements.” No matter how long the current situation lasts, according to the report, “it will have a significant impact on what we consider a normal workday for the foreseeable future.”