A Statement from PCMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat

Author: Sherrif Karamat

The senseless murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis is a barbaric example of the continued injustice and discrimination that must stop. Now.

Many of us are hurting and enraged. For some, this pain has turned peaceful protests around the U.S. into violent confrontations and property destruction in many of our communities. We must not let violence tear us apart at a time when we need to come together. It is imperative that we stay focused on the task of ending discrimination.

As an inclusive organization, PCMA has zero tolerance for injustice, discrimination and violence. Now more than ever, we need to come together as a community to create a more just society in which all are safe and treated with respect and dignity. This is part of the social transformation PCMA seeks to drive through our ASCENT program and other initiatives.

I often quote the essence of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s teachings: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” I am deeply disturbed by the murder of Mr. Floyd and cannot be silent. This matters and it is time we all stand up against it.

Our prayers are with the family of George Floyd. My thoughts are with those of you who are grieving or are frightened.