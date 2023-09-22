Planning “Cool” Meeting Experiences in the Desert

As temperatures climb in many places on the planet, few cites are better suited to beat the heat than Phoenix. The infrastructure of this desert destination is literally built for it, making year-round meetings and events a breeze.

The thick-walled, adobe-style architecture of some local hotels and buildings is more than a nod to the area’s indigenous heritage, it’s a tried-and-true method for keeping out the heat. And local builders excel at strategies, from insulation to HVAC, to ensure comfort for visiting guests in all kinds of structures.

So, whether it’s the middle summer or the balmy days of fall, Phoenix has plenty of activities both indoors and outdoors for meeting planners looking to crank up the cool factor.

Cool Pools

The swimming pools at many Phoenix-area hotels and resorts are destinations in their own right, making them perfect for waterside gatherings. Among the seven pools at the Arizona Biltmore are the glamourous Catalina pool that Marilyn Monroe was known to frequent and the recently renovated, adults-only Saguaro Pool, with its luxe cabanas and desert-themed cocktails. The JW Marriot Desert Ridge boasts a top-ranked four-acre pool complex, with spaces for entertaining attendees, and an 89-foot waterslide for their families.

The Great Indoors

Phoenix is rich with museums, breweries and other indoor attractions when activities with AC are on the agenda. The Phoenix Art Museum, with 20,000 works, is the largest art museum in the American Southwest, and the Heard Museum is celebrated for its collections dedicated to indigenous art. Private events can be hosted among the 300 interactive exhibits at the popular Arizona Science Center or the everchanging art installations at the city’s Wonderspaces venue.

Activities After Dark

Phoenix is accommodating of outdoor activities all day long, thanks to patios and spaces designed for chilling in the shade. Even the streets are treated with “cool pavement” materials. But when the sun goes down, and cooler temperatures prevail, a whole other world of interesting options becomes available. Moonlight hikes are a great way to take in the sights of the Sonoran Desert—and when the moon is bright, flashlights may be optional.

Within two or three hours of sunup, early risers may be able to catch a glimpse of the wild horses cooling off along the Salt River just 40 minutes from downtown Phoenix. The rest of the day, the river is a popular spot for tubing, which may appeal to meeting-goers looking to combine business and leisure.