Planners Respond to Fatal Food Allergic Reaction at an Event

The recent death of a social media influencer at a brand event after suffering an allergic reaction is sparking conversation about duty of care in the event professional community.

Dominique Brown, a 34-year-old Disney influencer who co-founded the Black Girl Disney social media platform after noticing a lack of Black women in the space, died on Dec. 5 at an event hosted by retailer and frequent Disney collaborator BoxLunch in Los Angeles. According to reports from publications such as The Guardian, Brown, who had a severe peanut allergy, was assured the allergen was not an ingredient in the food she was consuming. She reportedly felt ill after eating the food and died shortly after.

The news led a number of event organizers, including Shameka Jennings, MTA, CMP, DES, CAE, principal and chief events officer at EventsNoire, to sound off on LinkedIn about an event planner’s role in taking attendees’ health concerns seriously.

“It is with deep sadness, outrage, and disappointment that I reflect on the recent avoidable death of an event attendee due to a food allergy,” she wrote. “This tragedy is a stark reminder of the critical responsibility event professionals hold in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of those who attend our events.”

Noting that dietary needs are not optional, but essential, Jennings emphasized the importance of transparency in sharing detailed menus with event attendees. “I’ve gone as far as uploading detailed menus into conference apps, including food information in slide decks, and working closely with caterers and venues to ensure every single ingredient is accounted for,” Jennings wrote. “Clear labeling, informed staff, and meticulous planning are the bare minimum.” Notably, the FDA only requires ingredient labeling for packaged foods, not food served at restaurants or events, leaving it entirely on the event organizer to be in close contact with the event catering team and inform attendees of potential allergens.

Emergency protocols, Jennings said, are also a must in case a medical event occurs on site, including “having trained emergency staff on site, epinephrine readily available,” and taking attendees seriously when they express concerns, she wrote. “Immediate action can save lives.”

Casey Gale is managing editor of Convene.

