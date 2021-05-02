Phoenix Reveals Downtown Transformations as Conventions Return

The global pandemic may have paused meetings and conventions in Phoenix, but it didn’t slow the Arizona capital’s growth.

The country’s fifth-largest city experienced the second-largest growth in population of any U.S. city between 2017 and 2019, according to Freddie Mac research. Over the past few years, the Sonoran Desert city has transformed itself into a tech industry center, with a revitalized downtown, and thriving hotel, resort, and dining scenes.







That momentum continued during 2020, said Eric Kerr, director of Research and Business Analysis at Visit Phoenix. “Things didn’t slow down here as far as enhancements to the destination go,” Kerr said. “No one sat back and waited for the pandemic to end before getting these projects going.”

Phoenix reopened for small meetings in October, making every effort to ensure safe spaces for planners and their attendees. And the GBAC STAR-accredited Phoenix Convention Center (PCC), in the city’s walkable downtown core, will host its first convention since the pandemic in June.

The city is welcoming meeting attendees with an abundance of new and transformed offerings, from dining and entertainment venues to improvements at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.