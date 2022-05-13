Top Reasons to Meet in Philadelphia

Author: Casey Gale

As the first World Heritage City in the United States, Philadelphia is known for its incredible history — evident in Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and 67 National Historical Landmarks in what is referred to as the nation’s “most historic square mile.” But what makes Philadelphia shine is its ability to embrace the past while focusing on the future. Condé Nast Traveler chose Philadelphia for its 2021 Gold List — one of only eight destinations in the world — while Travel + Leisure has praised the city’s immensely diverse neighborhoods and cultural experiences. There are so many reasons to meet in Philadelphia — here are just a few.

The Pennsylvania Convention Center

Spanning more than six blocks of Philadelphia’s downtown area, the Pennsylvania Convention Center directly connects meeting attendees to the heart of the city. More than 14,400 hotel rooms are located within walking distance of the Center, and two hotels are directly attached to the center — including the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown, the largest hotel in Philadelphia with more than 1,400 rooms.







Extraordinary Affordability

The Pennsylvania Convention Center’s central location means it is also a short distance away from some of the most unique, off-site venues that are ideal for groups of all sizes. These spaces, including the Franklin Institute, Dilworth Park, and Reading Terminal Market, provide attendees with a distinct, only-in-Philadelphia experience.

When planners host their events in Philadelphia, they can feel confident that they are in one of the most affordable top tier cities in the nation. On average, hotel room costs are 20–30 percent less than New York, Boston, or Washington, D.C.

Location Is Key

Located on the Eastern border of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia is one of the most easily accessible cities in the U.S., within driving distance from major metro areas including New York City, Baltimore, Hartford, Pittsburgh, and more. Visitors using different modes of travel will find navigating to the city just as simple — the Philadelphia International Airport is just a short cab ride away from downtown Philadelphia, and the city’s prime spot on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor makes it just a two-hour train ride from Washington, D.C.

Once settled in their hotels, visitors will find that Philadelphia is best explored by foot — according to Redfin, it is the 4th-most walkable large city in the nation. Between their time spent downtown at unique venues and locations, attendees can walk to nearby neighborhoods such as Washington Square West, Chinatown, Old City, and Rittenhouse. And when they’re off the clock, they can stop by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, LOVE Park, and Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. In Philadelphia, rich experiences in history, arts, and culture are within every group’s reach.