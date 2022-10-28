Perfect Spots for Group Dining and Entertaining in Indianapolis

Indianapolis is a city known for its Hoosier hospitality. And that extends in earnest to every one of the countless meeting attendees that flock to its convention district all year round. Aside from its top-rated convention package, vibrant downtown and exciting cultural institutions, another thing that is quickly making Indy the place to meet and visit is its flourishing culinary and brewery scene. Named the most ‘Underrated Food City in America’ by Condé Nast Traveler, the city has plenty of places to treat your group to eclectic local cuisine and acclaimed breweries. Couple that with some exciting entertainment options and your itinerary will leave attendees feeling engaged, inspired and connected. Here are some places to consider:

Indy’s Top Eats

You’ll have plenty to choose from when it comes to group and private dining in Indy. Located just steps from the entrance of the Indiana Convention Center, the recently opened Social Cantina is a great place to start. This modern Mexican joint serves tacos, bowls and tortas, all framed against a wall of 100+ tequilas. Fountain Room, another new hotspot in the chic Bottleworks District, is a modern supper club that plays up the art deco aesthetic of the historic Coca-Cola bottling plant and the surrounding district. If you are looking to make a night of it, take your team over to Easy Rider, a diner focused on American comfort food with a southwest flair. But this isn’t just any diner—it’s located in Fountain Square, the hub of the city’s music scene, and connected to its hottest club for touring acts, HI-FI Indy. Easy Rider is an ideal spot for team brunches or to recharge after a show.

Local Brews

In recent years, breweries have become prime meeting spots for groups looking to mingle and connect in a way that’s more casual than a formal meal. Plan a post-session get-together at Taxman Brewery, a downtown gastropub that was built in a renovated livery building from the 1850s, features a large outdoor patio and seasonal menu, and is only one block from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Their selection of 20 rotating taps are brewed just south of Indianapolis in rural Bargersville. Their second-floor Parliament Room features lofted ceilings, a cozy fireplace and a private bar for up to 60 people—ideal for private events. Or, connect with the brew masters at Sun King Brewing to bring a bit of Indy flavor directly to your event. Indy’s most awarded brewery has done specialty brews for many of the city’s largest conventions and events, from a dragon-themed Belgian Ale for Gen Con to a throwback lager for the College Football Championship.

After-Hours Fun

All this food and drink is sure to energize your attendees, so channel that spirit with some entertainment options that are delightfully outside the box. Back 9 Golf and Entertainment is a new downtown event venue located along the White River that’s perfect for entertaining large groups. They have heated bays with the latest technology, along with a locally-sourced menu, outdoor beer garden and live music. Located in the Bottleworks District, Pins Mechanical not only puts visitors in the heart of the city’s hottest entertainment district, it’s also the perfect place to encourage a bit of friendly competition in duckpin bowling, pinball, bocce ball and so much more.

Are you ready to plan your next unforgettable event in Indy? The team of meeting experts at Visit Indy is here to help bring your vision to life. For more information, please visit VisitIndy.com/Meet or call 317.262.3000.