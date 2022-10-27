What’s New and Noteworthy in Austin

Author: Jessica Poitevien

Whether it’s to live, play, work, or meet, Austin is an undeniably great place to be — so much so that it was even named one of the 15 best cities in the U.S. in 2022, according to Travel + Leisure. From its rich, multicultural atmosphere and buzzing food scene to its impressive hotel landscape and flight connectivity, Austin has it all, and savvy meeting planners know it.

In this ever-growing city, there’s always something fresh to experience or explore. If you’re looking to bring your next group gathering to Austin, here’s a look at some of the newest developments and noteworthy updates.

Event Venues Galore

The Moody Center is a 530,000-square-foot arena that celebrated its grand opening in late April 2022 and is now poised to host more than 150 events annually. This multipurpose live entertainment venue can seat more than 10,000 fans as a basketball arena or more than 15,000 for a concert. With several unique lounges and club spaces, from speakeasy-styled to Texas-inspired, this world-class arena is also flexible enough for more intimate gatherings. No matter the size of the event, meeting planners and attendees will be met with local culinary and beverage options, southern luxury, and downtown views.

Other new and exciting venues in Austin include Q2 Stadium, home to Major League Soccer Team Austin FC, and downtown’s new Hi Hello venue, just steps from the Austin Convention Center and 10-plus downtown hotels. Also of note is the recently redeveloped Waterloo Park, an 11-acre green space located downtown, with 1.5 miles of hike-and-bike trails and the spacious Moody Amphitheater.

New Hotels

In January 2022, the Texas state capital welcomed the Hyatt’s latest lifestyle properties: Thompson Austin, featuring 212 guest rooms and more than 10,000 square feet of interior and exterior private event space, and tommie Austin, offering 193 king bed guest rooms. Continuing the expansion of Austin’s hotel landscape is The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. Opening in Fall 2022, the boutique property will bring 108 rooms and suites, as well as a new restaurant and spa all within walking distance of the central business district.

Another noteworthy new hotel is the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, opening in early 2023. The property will also house Luminaire, a restaurant by famed San Antonio chef and six-time James Beard Foundation finalist Steve McHugh. Meanwhile, in North Austin, The Renaissance Austin Hotel has completed a $10-million renovation to all indoor and outdoor public spaces. With 492 rooms, including 88 upscale suites, this property is one of the largest in Austin.







In 2021, passenger traffic through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reached new heights, with more than 13.5 million travelers flying through Austin. The increased demand has continued throughout 2022, leading multiple airlines to increase their flights to the city. For example, American Airlines recently announced nonstop flights from several Southern California and Florida locations that will join more than 40 American Airlines destinations with nonstop flights to Austin.

In 2022, international service to Austin has also increased, with nonstop flights from Amsterdam via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines; Frankfurt via Lufthansa; London via Virgin Atlantic; Jamaica via American Airlines; Vancouver via Air Canada, and more.

This level of connectivity means attendees won’t have a hard time finding a good connection to arrive in Austin. And with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport recently securing $400 million in funding for expansions and improvements, it’s only a matter of time before flight service becomes even more robust.