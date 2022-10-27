Dining in Greater Fort Lauderdale: Bold Meetings Deserve Bold Flavors

Author: Jessica Poitevien

Experienced meeting planners know that great meals can foster bonding among their attendees and make any gathering that much more memorable. Groups headed to Greater Fort Lauderdale have access to more than 5,000 restaurants, serving up unique dining experiences and creative flavors influenced by the destination’s international community. From seafood to steak, chic lounges to beachside eateries, these are some of the top options for group dining.

On the Water

Nothing says South Florida quite like enjoying a delicious meal complemented by ocean views. On Fort Lauderdale beach, DUNE by Laurent Tourondel offers a range of upscale dishes like creative sushi rolls, crispy parmesan souffle, lobster spaghetti, and grilled Australian lamb chops. With three indoor and outdoor private spaces overlooking the ocean, this gourmet restaurant is perfect for group dining. For a shareable, tapas-style meal that’s guaranteed to delight all taste buds, S3 Restaurant is also a popular choice with prime ocean views.

Beyond the beach, there are even more waterfront dining options in Fort Lauderdale, a city known as the “Venice of America” thanks to its hundreds of canals. Attendees can even try restaurant hopping on the Water Taxi, which passes through the Intracoastal Waterway. A stop at Shooters Waterfront is a must for groups not only because of the fresh seafood and 6,000 square feet of private event space, but also for the best people watching in the city, with dozens of boats parading in front of the restaurant. Other Intracoastal eateries with ideal setups for group dining include 15th Street Fisheries and Boatyard.

Out of the Ordinary

If attendees are willing to get their hands a little dirty, they can enjoy a one-of-a-kind South Florida feast at Billy’s Stone Crab (photo above). Located along the Intracoastal Waterway, Billy’s satisfies seafood lovers all year round, but stone crab season — from October to May — is when this restaurant really shines. Groups can gather in the second-floor dining room and enjoy unbeatable floor-to-ceiling window views as they crack their way through multiple plates of stone crab legs.







For an experience that’s just as unique but a bit more sophisticated, there’s TRP Taste, a 26-seat venue for interactive culinary experiences. The constantly evolving menu features a wide variety of cuisine types while truly embracing every aspect of culinary arts, from inventive flavor combinations to thoughtful presentation. TRP’s culinary-driven experiences also encourage guests to converse with the chefs as they carefully prepare the meal at hand.

Meanwhile, at Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery, attendees can take their pick between 13 food and beverage vendors representing a wide variety of cuisines from Mediterranean and Mexican to crepes and Southern comfort food. But Sistrunk is more than just a food hall. It also offers cooking classes, brewery tours, art installations, live music, and even a music production academy. Groups can gather in the private event space or take over the larger common area. Either way, this venue is ideal for a casual and welcoming event.

The restaurants highlighted here are meant to whet the appetites of event organizers and attendees headed to Greater Fort Lauderdale — there’s so much more in store. Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a major event, this destination’s impressive foodie scene will give everyone an experience to savor.