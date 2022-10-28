5 Reasons to Meet at The Grand America Hotel

Hotels and resorts have long appealed to planners looking to bring event logistics all under one roof. But big box hotels and cookie-cutter resorts rarely make an impact. Your next meeting deserves a setting worthy of your vision. Make a statement at The Grand America Hotel, a unique venue located in downtown Salt Lake City that’s guaranteed to add elegance and style to any event. Here are five reasons why you should choose one of the county’s top luxury hotels for an unforgettable meeting experience.

Location, Location, Location

Just seven miles from Salt Lake City International Airport and surrounded by the stunning, snow-capped peaks of the Wasatch Mountains, The Grand America Hotel is perfectly situated in the city’s highly walkable downtown. Here, attendees are just a quick stroll from SLC’s vibrant dining and nightlife scene, while the local rail system (TRAX) runs directly in front of the hotel, connecting them to all the must-see sights. Want to treat your group to a mountain adventure? The hotel is located within an hour’s drive of nine ski resorts.

Plenty of Space

Home to an impressive 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces with room for up to 3,000 attendees, the Grand America is an ideal canvas for your next gathering. Outfitted with soaring ceilings, Richelieu furnishings and Murano glass chandeliers, the hotel’s two expansive ballrooms are guaranteed to leave an impression. For a chic reception space, opt for the Grand Salon, with its elegant foyer and private patio areas. Looking for something elegant yet a bit more intimate? There are also additional salons and meeting rooms to choose from. If you need even more room, the hotel also offers direct access to The Little America Hotel’s 25,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, located right next door.

Experts On Hand

Your standards are high, and you need a venue that will not just meet them, but exceed them. At The Grand America, your event will be run by an experienced, attentive staff from beginning to end, and that extends to the in-house audiovisual team. With hybrid meetings now here to stay, you can rest easy knowing all your audio-visual and technological needs will be in the hands of a team of specialists with more than 20 years of experience.

Culinary Delights

Ideas are often sparked and connections are made when attendees are given the opportunity to grab a quick drink or bite to eat with colleagues between sessions. The hotel’s recently opened Laurel Brasserie & Bar is an ideal gathering spot for a post-meeting cocktail or after-hours meal, with its European-inspired cuisine and stylish atmosphere that evokes the feeling of an upscale neighborhood brasserie.

Beautiful Outdoor Space

In a place as naturally beautiful as Salt Lake, it’s easy to see why so many people spend their time outdoors, no matter the season. Take advantage of the surrounding views of the Rocky Mountains by hosting an event out on one of the hotel’s scenic outdoor spaces. The 35 000-square-foot Center Courtyard offers a lush and manicured setting for grand outdoor events, while the Grand Salon’s private outdoor patio is perfect for more intimate affairs.

Your meeting deserves to be grand. Let the event experts at The Grand America Hotel help you make your next gathering one to remember.