People on the Move

Author: Convene Editors

Allison Sayer

ALHI has appointed Allison Sayer as director of global sales of its luxury leisure and business travel division. She brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role, including leadership roles at CoralTree Hospitality and serving on the board the GBTA New York City chapter. She has also held advisor roles within GBTA Ladders, part of the GBTA Foundation.

Jessica Barnes

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has named Jessica Barnes as national sales manager. She now focuses on attracting new organizations and businesses to the convention center and New Orleans while working closely with New Orleans & Company and the local hospitality community. Barnes will also lead site visits for prospective clients, negotiate facility use contracts, and collaborate across departments to ensure events are efficiently planned and executed. Her professional background spans hospitality, corporate sales, and nonprofit program management, equipping her to manage complex event logistics with clients and stakeholders across sectors.

Barb McCoy

Velas Resorts in Mexico recently appointed Barb McCoy as regional sales director. She is now responsible for managing sales and events in the MICE industry in the central US region of the United States. Her territory includes TX, NM, OK, LA, AR, CO, KS, MO, IL, IA, NE, SD, and ND. McCoy brings more than 25 years of experience spanning luxury hospitality, catering, operations, and travel technology to the table, having held leadership roles with Rosewood, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, and Sabre Hospitality.