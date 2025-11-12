People on the Move

Farzanah Johnson

The Broadmoor has appointed Farzanah Johnson as its new director of national sales for the northeast region. Johnson brings more than 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality sales and a track record of driving revenue growth and cultivating long-term client relationships. She most recently served as northeast director of national accounts at Nemacolin Resort and previously held leadership roles with Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Gaylord Entertainment, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Justin Horwitz

The New York Convention Center Operating Corporation, which oversees the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, has named Justin Horwitz as its new senior director of sales. In his new role, Horwitz will generate new business and drive revenue growth while significantly contributing to the Javits Center’s mission to drive local economic impact. He brings 14 years of hospitality and events sales experience to Javits Center. Most recently, he worked as the citywide sales executive for Marriott International where he oversaw seven major hotels in New York City. Previously, he worked at Cvent as a senior account manager and at Marriott International in the New York, San Diego, and Philadelphia markets.

Danielle Blank

Constellation Culinary Group has appointed Danielle Blank as its new regional director of sales for the Florida market. She will spearhead catering sales and strategic growth across the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Adrienne Arsht Center, Norton Museum of Art, and more. Blank has more than 15 years of experience in event sales, production, and relationship management as a key leader at Atlas Party Rental, where she launched the company’s Miami showroom and consistently exceeded sales targets.

Tiffany Baydu

Tiffany Baydu has joined Visit Dana Point as director of sales. She will lead the organization’s group sales strategy and expand relationships with meeting planners, travel professionals, and local partners. Baydu joins Visit Dana Point from Visit Newport Beach, where she served as national account director. She previously founded and operated her own hospitality sales consulting firm, Harbor Hospitality Sales Solutions, for nearly a decade.