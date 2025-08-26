People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Jim Cook

Jim Cook has assumed his new role as the CEO and President of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where he will guide overall strategic direction and operations as well as the ongoing $557-million facility improvement plan.

Cook has more than two decades of hospitality experience, including several leadership positions with Marriott across Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Orleans. Most recently, he served as general manager of the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, where he oversaw all aspects of operations for 1,110 guest rooms and 100,000 square feet of meeting space.

Debbie Mendenhall

The CVB board of DeSoto County Convention & Visitors Bureau has appointed Debbie Mendenhall as the bureau’s executive director. In this role, she will oversee both the DeSoto County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Landers Center. She previously served as the organization’s chief financial officer.

Mendenhall begins her new role amid the $85 million expansion of 8,400-seat Landers Center. When complete, the Landers Center’s convention space will have quadrupled in size to 76,000 square feet, being able to accommodate nearly any type of event.

Anthony Cordo

North Carolina’s Greensboro/Guilford County Tourism Development Authority has welcomed Anthony Cordo as Visit Greensboro’s new president and CEO. He succeeds Henri Fourrier, who stepped down from the role in June after 28 years.

Cordo joins the bureau from Visit Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and holds both Certified Destination Management Executive and Certified Meeting Professional designations.