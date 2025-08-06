People on the Move

Robert Cox

DistiNCtly Fayetteville, the destination marketing organization for greater Fayetteville, North Carolina, has appointed Robert Cox as director of sales and sports commission. He will lead DistiNCtly Fayetteville’s efforts to recruit and support meetings and sports-related travel and tourism and collaborate with local venues, hotels and community partners to drive economic impact through events and tournaments.

Cox has more than two decades of experience in destination marketing and sports tourism, having held leadership roles at Duplin County Tourism, the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau, Carteret County Tourism, and the Burlington/Alamance County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Throughout his career, he has successfully led sports-marketing initiatives, managed national trade-show strategies, and built strong relationships with event organizers and hospitality partners.

Kate Jansen

Kate Jansen, CMP, has been promoted to director of marketing and sponsorships for the Raleigh Convention Center and Red Hat Amphitheater. She joined the center in 2010 as a special event coordinator and has served as catering sales manager, national sales manager, and even stepped in as the interim booking manager for the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts to support the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her new role, Jansen will lead strategic marketing and communications efforts and cultivate high-impact partnerships and corporate sponsorships.

She is an active member of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), and the International Association of Exhibitors and Events (IAEE). Jansen also holds the prestigious Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) from the Events Industry Council.

Jasmyn Goodwin

Visit Omaha has announced Jasmyn Goodwin as its next executive director. She began her career at the organization in 2007 as a marketing and public relations assistant. Over the past 18 years, she has grown with the organization by helping shape its voice, expand its national reach and build strong partnerships across the city.

Since taking on the role of vice president of marketing and communications in 2020, Goodwin helped drive a 23 percent increase in visitation from target markets. As executive director, Goodwin will lead Visit Omaha’s work to attract visitors, meetings and events to the city.

Jeff Hewitt and Kellie Linder

Visit Savannah has announced the upcoming retirement of its Chief Sales Officer Jeff Hewitt, effective December 31, 2025. Kellie Linder of Visit Savannah has been named Vice President of Sales and Services. Beginning in January 2026, Linder will lead Visit Savannah’s sales team.

Hewitt spent more than four decades in the tourism and hospitality industry — 15 of those years dedicated to Visit Savannah. Under his leadership, the organization expanded its national and international sales reach, built lasting relationships with industry partners, and helped usher in transformative projects — most notably the development and opening of the Savannah Convention Center’s major expansion.

Mattie Scheeter

Visit Omaha has promoted Mattie Scheeter, CMP, to Vice President of Sales and Convention Services. She has worked in the tourism industry for over 16 years, including more than eight years with Visit Omaha. Scheeter joined Visit Omaha in 2017 as national sales manager for the Midwest market and was promoted to director of sales in 2021 and then to regional director of sales.

Before joining Visit Omaha, Scheeter worked for the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau (now Experience Sioux Falls) for seven years and led a team there as director of sales.