3 Ways to Shift Messaging Around DEI at Events

Author: Michelle Russell

Here’s how corporate social responsibility professionals who responded to the Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals’ pulse survey described how they are adjusting the language around their work in response to the current U.S. administration’s policy changes.

1. Reducing or Reframing DEI and ESG Language

Many respondents stated they are removing or softening language related to DEI and ESG. Some mentioned reducing storytelling around DEI initiatives and shifting to fact-based, business-aligned reporting.

Some companies are avoiding explicit references to DEI and ESG. Instead, they are using neutral terms like:

“Belonging” instead of DEI

“Sustainability” instead of ESG

“Inclusion” instead of “Diversity and Equity“

“Corporate Citizenship” or “Social Impact” instead of ESG/DEI

2. Softening or Eliminating Race- and Identity-Based Language

Some companies are moving away from explicitly race-based DEI efforts and instead framing initiatives under economic mobility, opportunity, and accessibility. A few respondents noted that “for all” and “inclusion” will replace references to specific demographics.

3. Moving Toward More Neutral and Business-Aligned Framing

Some respondents expect more scrutiny from legal teams when reviewing DEI and ESG-related language, ensuring alignment with business priorities. Several companies are shifting focus toward “bipartisan” or “neutral” issues, such as:

Small business support instead of supplier diversity

STEM education instead of underserved communities’ education

Community engagement instead of targeted DEI initiatives

Job training and workforce development instead of equity programs.

