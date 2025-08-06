DEI Done Differently

In the months since the U.S. administration signed a Jan. 20 executive order declaring DEI “immoral and illegal,” and directing federal departments to terminate activities related to DEI, its effects have rippled through the events industry. Speakers have lost contracts, organizations have scrubbed the initials DEI from their websites, and events that celebrate LGBTQ+ and Black communities have lost sponsors. In June, Pride parades in the U.S. reported losing as much as 90 percent of their sponsorships and some Juneteenth celebrations, a federal holiday that marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved people in Texas, were reduced or canceled. In Denver, organizers of the Juneteenth Music Festival pared the event down to one day, rather than the two it had originally scheduled, after more than a dozen corporate sponsors pulled their support.

Beyond the financial impact, how else are events, which are meant to provide spaces that are welcoming to all, being affected by the DEI backlash? How are organizations staying true to their mission of diversity and inclusion while avoiding risks associated with calling attention to it? We sought insights from DEI experts, DMO leaders, speakers and the bureaus that represent them, a retail company that has built its brand on inclusivity, and intel from corporate citizenship professionals for answers. We heard that even though the rules of the game may have changed, we’ve faced challenging times like this before. And that this moment in time calls for clarity and resilience. As Melvin Tennant, Meet Minneapolis’ president and CEO told us — a sentiment shared by many we spoke with — “We’re not changing who we are and what we do.”

Earn CMP Credit

Earn one clock hour of certification by visiting pcma.org/convene-cmp-series to answer questions about the articles in this cover story package. The Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) is a registered trademark of the Events Industry Council.