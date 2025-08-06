DEI Done Differently

This article and those listed below are part of Convene’s August 2025 issue. Find the turn-page versions of this and past issues in our digital library. Illustrations by Mokshini
In the months since the U.S. administration signed a Jan. 20 executive order declaring DEI “immoral and illegal,” and directing federal departments to terminate activities related to DEI, its effects have rippled through the events industry. Speakers have lost contracts, organizations have scrubbed the initials DEI from their websites, and events that celebrate LGBTQ+ and Black communities have lost sponsors. In June, Pride parades in the U.S. reported losing as much as 90 percent of their sponsorships and some Juneteenth celebrations, a federal holiday that marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved people in Texas, were reduced or canceled. In Denver, organizers of the Juneteenth Music Festival pared the event down to one day, rather than the two it had originally scheduled, after more than a dozen corporate sponsors pulled their support.
Beyond the financial impact, how else are events, which are meant to provide spaces that are welcoming to all, being affected by the DEI backlash? How are organizations staying true to their mission of diversity and inclusion while avoiding risks associated with calling attention to it? We sought insights from DEI experts, DMO leaders, speakers and the bureaus that represent them, a retail company that has built its brand on inclusivity, and intel from corporate citizenship professionals for answers. We heard that even though the rules of the game may have changed, we’ve faced challenging times like this before. And that this moment in time calls for clarity and resilience. As Melvin Tennant, Meet Minneapolis’ president and CEO told us — a sentiment shared by many we spoke with — “We’re not changing who we are and what we do.”
Why Is DEI Off the Table?
Copenhagen Business School associate professor Poornima Luthra, Ph.D., has spent the last two years “diving deep” into the backlash to DEI, and she shares her insights in Can I Say That? Your Go-to Guide for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the DEI consultant’s most-recent and fourth book — and with Convene. READ MORE
Designing Events With a DEI Lens
Poornima Luthra is a DEI speaker who draws on her experiences at events to offer recommendations for designing events that offer a sense of belonging. READ MORE
Where Are All the DEI Speakers?
How political rhetoric has caused DEI expert speakers to pivot. READ MORE
‘We’re Not Changing What We Do’: Standing Strong Amidst DEI Backlash
How DEI is embedded in Minneapolis’ DNA and blueprint for future growth and why other destinations — and the events ecosystem — need to better convey the business case for diversity. READ MORE
CSR Professionals Survey the Political Landscape for DEI
A recent survey reveals how corporate citizenship professionals are adjusting to DEI backlash while remaining true to their company’s commitment to its values. READ MORE
3 Ways to Shift Messaging Around DEI at Events
Corporate social responsibility professionals offer subtle ways to reframe DEI initiatives at meetings and events. READ MORE
How REI Co-Op’s Events Are Inclusive in Nature
While some companies are backing off DEI, the outdoor retailer makes inclusivity a through line at its internal events. READ MORE
Beyond the Binary: Advocating for More Inclusive Events
The LGBT Meeting Professionals Association is taking on a more active role in helping organizers create welcoming events for all — including their registrants’ travel experience. READ MORE