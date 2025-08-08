Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.
🎙️ Convene Article: This Medical Meeting Builds Wellness Into the Program
How a conference for lifestyle medicine practitioners takes a page from its own prescription pad. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.
🎙️ Convene Talk: Did the Pandemic Age Our Brains? What It Means for Events, Well-Being, and Connection
A new study reveals that our brains may have aged nearly six months during the pandemic—regardless of whether we had COVID-19. In this Convene Talk episode, the team explores what that means for our industry, how meetings support brain health, and why live experiences are more essential than ever.